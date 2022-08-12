National Bank of Canada FI Has $123,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $70,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

