National Bank of Canada FI Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 662.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01.

