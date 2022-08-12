National Bank of Canada FI Has $134,000 Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,589 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

CQQQ stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.