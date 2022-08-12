National Bank of Canada FI Has $136,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,342 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.