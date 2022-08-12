National Bank of Canada FI Has $137,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,787 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

