National Bank of Canada FI Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,506 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

