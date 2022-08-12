National Bank of Canada FI Has $158,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $130.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.