National Bank of Canada FI Has $168,000 Stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,667 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GRCL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

