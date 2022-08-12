National Bank of Canada FI Has $172,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

