National Bank of Canada FI Has $187,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 1,143.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 709,652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $8,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 266,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

