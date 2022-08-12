National Bank of Canada FI Has $197,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1,284.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.48 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

