National Bank of Canada FI Has $201,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYH opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

