National Bank of Canada FI Has $209,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Xylem stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

