National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

