National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after acquiring an additional 556,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

