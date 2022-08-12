National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.