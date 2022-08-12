National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

