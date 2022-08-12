National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,662,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $62.61 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.