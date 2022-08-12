National Bank of Canada FI Invests $189,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 140.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Diana Shipping Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.
Diana Shipping Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
