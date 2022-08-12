National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.