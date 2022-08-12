National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUR opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

