National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,100 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,814.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.8 %

FLGT stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

