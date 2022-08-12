National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 26,000 Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rockley Photonics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,948,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:RKLY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

