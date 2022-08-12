National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.