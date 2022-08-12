National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 932 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 32,130.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

IDRV opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.