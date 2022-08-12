National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $144.00 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

