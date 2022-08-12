National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

