National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

