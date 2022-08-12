National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AECOM were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AECOM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AECOM by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

AECOM stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

