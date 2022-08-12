National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,498 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $156.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.