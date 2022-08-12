National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,497 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 53,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 199.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

PLUG opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

