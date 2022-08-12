National Bank of Canada FI Sells 266,163 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 266,163 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CLR opened at $68.57 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

