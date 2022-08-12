National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,804 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after buying an additional 179,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.91. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $317.45.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.