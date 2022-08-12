National Bank of Canada FI Sells 300 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DWAS opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.