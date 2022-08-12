National Bank of Canada FI Sells 39,600 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.42 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 62.94%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

