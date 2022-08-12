National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,622 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

NYSE PPG opened at $133.34 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

