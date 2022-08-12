National Bank of Canada FI Sells 88 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $122.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

