National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 558,355 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,184,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

