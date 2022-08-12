National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $455.21 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.59 and a 200 day moving average of $496.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.