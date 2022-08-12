National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.96.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.03. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.38 and a 1 year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

