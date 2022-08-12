New Mountain Finance Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,850 shares of company stock worth $886,865. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

