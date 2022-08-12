New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,213 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 161.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $48.60 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

