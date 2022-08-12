New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,879 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hanger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

