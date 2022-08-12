New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

