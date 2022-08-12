New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Natera by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natera by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

