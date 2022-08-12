New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after buying an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

PAGS stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

