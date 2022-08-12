New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,162 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Axonics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axonics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

