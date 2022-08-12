New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 27,061 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

