New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 39,189 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 50.2% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.3 %

SKY opened at $68.13 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

