New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,627 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in California Water Service Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in California Water Service Group by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,490 shares of company stock worth $138,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

